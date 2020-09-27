Henry Mestayer

Henry Filmore MestayerJuly 25, 1926--Sept. 25, 2020Bay St. Louis, MSHenry Filmore Mestayer, beloved Uncle and friend to so many, passed away peacefully, after 94 years of life, on Friday September 25th, following a short illness. He was born on July 25, 1926 in New Orleans. He grew up in Metairie, attending Jesuit High School, Saint Benedict Seminary and attained a law degree from Loyola University in New Orleans.Henry enlisted and proudly served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater, primarily on a mine sweeping ship. He worked as an attorney in New Orleans for many years.Henry had such a positive impact on so many family and friends. He was Sweet Henry to his wife Beatrice who preceded him in passing last year and welcomed him in Heaven today. He was Parrain to some, Uncle Bobby to others and while he and Beatrice did not have biological children, he was so paternal to many of his nephews, nieces and their children.Henry enjoyed golf and was a member at Metairie Country Club for many years and served as club president. Henry & Bea moved to Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi in 2011 where he enjoyed living next door to his beloved brother Roland, and quickly became an active member of the BSL community.Henry was preceded in death by his parents Roland Joseph Mestayer and Alice Elliott Mestayer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Beatrice Gaupp Mestayer, and his brother Roland Joseph Mestayer Jr.He is survived by his sisters Leea Mestayer Pittenger and Anne Mestayer Laville, as well as many nieces', nephews and dear friends.Henry was a very faithful Catholic, a former member of Saint Francis Xavier Church in Metairie, Louisiana, and subsequently a member of Saint Rose de Lima Church in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. He was a Man of Manresa, attended daily Mass and served regularly as an adorer at the Our Lady of the Gulf Church Adoration Chapel.He was a gentleman to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Monday, September 28th at 11:00AM preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.