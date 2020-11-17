1/1
Henry Punzo
Henry Paul Punzo

1949 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Henry Paul Punzo, 71, of Biloxi, MS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with his daughter, grand-daughter, and son-in-law at his side. He was born July 16, 1949 in New Orleans, LA, the son of late Henry and Enola Punzo.

Henry was a brilliant man of many talents including construction, his home designed and built by he and his brother. He loved literature and frequently wrote short stories and opinion pieces. Henry was an avid Lego builder and designer with the opportunity for original designs to be featured in the Lego museum.

Henry's primary joy in life were family gatherings, most of which took place in his home. He spared no effort in planning and preparation as he was never more content than when he was surrounded by loved ones.

Henry is loved dearly and will be sorely missed.

Henry is survived by 1 sister, 1 brother, 4 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 4 nephews, 1 niece, and 1 great niece.

His funeral service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
November 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
