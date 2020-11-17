Henry Paul Punzo
1949 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Henry Paul Punzo, 71, of Biloxi, MS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with his daughter, grand-daughter, and son-in-law at his side. He was born July 16, 1949 in New Orleans, LA, the son of late Henry and Enola Punzo.
Henry was a brilliant man of many talents including construction, his home designed and built by he and his brother. He loved literature and frequently wrote short stories and opinion pieces. Henry was an avid Lego builder and designer with the opportunity for original designs to be featured in the Lego museum.
Henry's primary joy in life were family gatherings, most of which took place in his home. He spared no effort in planning and preparation as he was never more content than when he was surrounded by loved ones.
Henry is loved dearly and will be sorely missed.
Henry is survived by 1 sister, 1 brother, 4 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 4 nephews, 1 niece, and 1 great niece.
His funeral service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM