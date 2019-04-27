Mr. Henry "Hank" Renken



1948-2019



Diamondhead



Mr. Henry "Hank" Renken, age 71, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 peacefully at his home in Diamonhead lying beside his wife of 49 years, Joan Renken.



Henry was born in Breman, Germany on January 11, 1948. At a young age his family immigrated to the United States with hardly enough money to pay for their voyage. With both his parents working, he grew up in Boonton township as a latch key child. He would say that is what made him tough. At the age of 18 after graduating high school, he became a certified tool and dye maker. He then started taking night classes and put himself through college where he earned a business degree from Fairliegh Dickinson University in New Jersey. Before graduating, he was recruited by a Tech company based out of Colorado. The moment he stepped foot in Colorado Springs he fell in love with the Rocky Mountain landscapes, especially Pikes Peak. He and his wife, Joan built two houses there as well as starting a family. In 1981 he moved his family to Diamondhead, MS.



Once living in Mississippi, he built two companies, first Ter Chemicals in Pass Christian and second, Rheogistics in Picayune, which is now the leader in the production of advanced rigid PVC processing. A lot of his success he would say was due to the people he surrounded himself with. His loyalty among employees and customers was well known. He was known for his honest, well thought out, direct approach and was respected among all that he encountered.



Henry spoke 3 different languages including German, Dutch and English. He and his family traveled all over the world for both business and pleasure. In the winter he enjoyed his trips back to Colorado to go skiing. In the summer, he gravitated to the ocean where he enjoyed sailing in the years past and making Destin, FL his second home. Henry also enjoyed long rides to New Orleans on his Harley Davidson with his wife holding tight on the back. He said that he had many accomplishments in his life and very few regrets!



Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Heinz Herman Renken and Charlotte Erdmann.



He is survived by his loving wife, Johanna Renken; sons, Chad Henry Renken and Scott Laurence Renken; grandchildren, Brayden (12), Hannah (12), Henry (4) and Amelia (2); and his sister, Marianne Lang.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport. Friends may visit from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the or to the .



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019