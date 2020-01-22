|
|
Henry "Tim" Sumrall
Ocean Springs
Mr. Henry "Tim" Sumrall from Ocean Springs, MS, passed away January 19, 2020.
Henry was proceeded in death by prarents, Everett Sumrall and Winnie Sumrall Pentz; step-father, Eddie Pentz; son, Mark Sumrall; sister, Nell Griffin; brother, Dean Sumrall; nieces, Tonya Marlow and Melanie Sumrall, and nephew Shawn Sumrall.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Sumrall; two daughters, Rhonda Taft (Dave) from Keller, TX and Autumn Sumrall from Gulfport, MS; brother, Eddie Sumrall (Linda) from Perkinston, MS; two sisters, Margaret Neumann and Linda Lowman (Les) from Burnsville, NC, Mattie Dalgo of Ocean Springs, MS and Mary Lee Parker of Wiggins, MS; grandson, Aaron Sumrall; two granddaughters, April Sumrall and Cesley Taft and three grandson's, Levi, Tanner and Parker.
Henry "Tim" was known for his unconditional and devoted love to his family. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting and especially fishing. He loved a great day of sports watching and cheering on his favorite football team, Ole Miss. He was a huge Nascar fan who loved Dale Earnhardt.
Mr. Henry will be fondly remembered and missed by his loving family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 22, 2020