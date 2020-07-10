Mr. Herbert E. (Gene) Allen
July 20,1934 - July 8,2020
Ocean Springs/ Moss Point
Mr. Herbert E. (Gene) Allen Sr. 85, of Ocean Springs formerly Moss Point, MS passed away on July 8,2020 in Mobile, AL. Mr. Allen was born on July 20,1934 in Moss Point. He loved his Lord and was a member of Belle Fountain Baptist Church, he was a prankster and loved to tell a good joke. He loved to fish in the area rivers especially in Bayou Cumbest. He enjoyed working in his garden and growing vegetables. He served his country with pride and dedication in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Mary Allen, his sons Gary E. Allen and Herbert E. Allen Jr. and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Allen of Ocean Springs, his children DeAnn Allen (Mark) Amason of Mobile, Michael E. (Michelle) Allen of Wade, and Susan Gregory Harris of Ocean Springs, his brother Norman E. (Wandra) Allen Sr. of Ocean Springs. He will also sadly be missed by his 13 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life service in his honor will on Saturday July 11,2020 beginning at 10:00 am at the Belle Fountain Baptist Church located 7900 Fountainbleau Road Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Rev. Larry Darden will be officiating the service.
In lieu the family request donation to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17 Chicago, Il 60601,website act.alz.org
, or your favorite charity
.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic face mask and social distancing will be required at the church.
