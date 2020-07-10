1/1
Herbert Allen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Herbert E. (Gene) Allen

July 20,1934 - July 8,2020

Ocean Springs/ Moss Point

Mr. Herbert E. (Gene) Allen Sr. 85, of Ocean Springs formerly Moss Point, MS passed away on July 8,2020 in Mobile, AL. Mr. Allen was born on July 20,1934 in Moss Point. He loved his Lord and was a member of Belle Fountain Baptist Church, he was a prankster and loved to tell a good joke. He loved to fish in the area rivers especially in Bayou Cumbest. He enjoyed working in his garden and growing vegetables. He served his country with pride and dedication in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Mary Allen, his sons Gary E. Allen and Herbert E. Allen Jr. and his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Allen of Ocean Springs, his children DeAnn Allen (Mark) Amason of Mobile, Michael E. (Michelle) Allen of Wade, and Susan Gregory Harris of Ocean Springs, his brother Norman E. (Wandra) Allen Sr. of Ocean Springs. He will also sadly be missed by his 13 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life service in his honor will on Saturday July 11,2020 beginning at 10:00 am at the Belle Fountain Baptist Church located 7900 Fountainbleau Road Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Rev. Larry Darden will be officiating the service.

In lieu the family request donation to be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17 Chicago, Il 60601,website act.alz.org, or your favorite charity.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic face mask and social distancing will be required at the church.

You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Allen family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com

Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, Mississippi 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Belle Fountain Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holder Wells Funeral Home
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved