Herbert Struss
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert W. Struss

1932-2020

Gulfport

Herbert W. Struss, Jr., age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Gulfport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert W. Struss and Ida Karlsen Struss.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Theresa Page Struss; children, Richard Struss (Joyce), Linda Byrd (Mike), William Struss (Belinda), and Mark Struss (Dawn); grandchildren, Laurel Struss, Jonathan Byrd (Sayo), Stephen Byrd (Hayleigh), Ryan Struss, Evan Struss, and Brandon Struss; great-grandchild, Jenna Byrd; cousin, Helge Karlsen of Stavanger, Norway.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 12:00PM until 1:30PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00AM in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow the service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with military honors. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the State Board of Funeral Service mandates only 50 people can attend the funeral and visitation. All guest must wear face masks.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved