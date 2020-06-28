Herbert W. Struss
1932-2020
Gulfport
Herbert W. Struss, Jr., age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Gulfport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert W. Struss and Ida Karlsen Struss.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Theresa Page Struss; children, Richard Struss (Joyce), Linda Byrd (Mike), William Struss (Belinda), and Mark Struss (Dawn); grandchildren, Laurel Struss, Jonathan Byrd (Sayo), Stephen Byrd (Hayleigh), Ryan Struss, Evan Struss, and Brandon Struss; great-grandchild, Jenna Byrd; cousin, Helge Karlsen of Stavanger, Norway.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 12:00PM until 1:30PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00AM in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow the service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with military honors. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the State Board of Funeral Service mandates only 50 people can attend the funeral and visitation. All guest must wear face masks.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.