Herman McCarty
Herman Glen McCarty

1938 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Herman Glen McCarty, age 81, of Long Beach, MS, passed away on August 22, 2020.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired after 22 years of service. After his military career he was butcher. He changed careers and went to driving school where he drove for several major companies. He enjoyed working on his Triumph TR6, flowers, and shopping. He was a dedicated and active member of Gulf Coast Worship Center for many years.

He was preceded in death by parents, Everett and Eoma McCarty; daughter, Penny McCarty Weeks; siblings, Earl McCarty, Louise Marie McCarty, and Merrill McCarty.

He is survived by his daughter, Maxine Tillman (Lucas); grandson he raised, Christopher B. Weeks (Amanda); brother, Everett "Butch" McCarty; granddaughter, Ravin Nicole Tillman; great grandchildren, Addison, Noah, McKenzie, and McCarty "Mackey" Beard.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, at 10:30a.m.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
