Herman McCarty

Herman Glen McCarty
1938 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Herman Glen McCarty, age 81, of Long Beach, MS, passed away on August 22, 2020.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired after 22 years of service. After his military career he was butcher. He changed careers and went to driving school where he drove for several major companies. He enjoyed working on his Triumph TR6, flowers, and shopping. He was a dedicated and active member of Gulf Coast Worship Center for many years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Everett and Eoma McCarty; daughter, Penny McCarty Weeks; siblings, Earl McCarty, Louise Marie McCarty, and Merrill McCarty.
He is survived by his daughter, Maxine Tillman (Lucas); grandson he raised, Christopher B. Weeks (Amanda); brother, Everett "Butch" McCarty; granddaughter, Ravin Nicole Tillman; great grandchildren, Addison, Noah, McKenzie, and McCarty "Mackey" Beard.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, at 10:30a.m.
