Hilda Mae Aucoin Bourgeois
1929 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Hilda Mae Aucoin Bourgeois, 90, of Biloxi, MS passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Biloxi.
Ms. Bourgeois was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. She was retired from housekeeping services at Boomtown Casino. Ms. Bourgeois was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville, MS.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leroy Bourgeois, Jr.; and her parents, Felix and Lena Trahan Aucoin.
Ms. Bourgeois' survivors include her sons, Ronald (Phyllis Weems) Bourgeois and Don (Tammy Harrington) Bourgeois; her sister, Vivian Feranda; her brother, Noel Aucoin; her daughter-in-law, Donna Bourgeois; eight grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the doctors and healthcare workers for the care they provided for Ms. Bourgeois, especially Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Ms. Bourgeois' memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville, MS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
