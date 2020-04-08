|
Hillier "Hack" MacLean
1937-2020
Ocean Springs
Hillier Hinson 'Hack' MacLean, 82, passed away on April 3rd, 2020 at his home in Ocean Springs Mississippi.
Hack was born on December 11, 1937. He was retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding after 43 years of service in the Quality Assurance Department. Hack was a long-time resident of Pascagoula and Lucedale before recently moving to Ocean Springs. He was a member of the Lucedale United Methodist Church.
Hack is survived by his wife Shirley (Gardner) MacLean and 3 children; Cheryl Rohde (Jay), Scott MacLean (Marcia), and Jo-Ellen Walker (Jackie). He is also survived by his sister Martha Ann Browning (David) and their daughter Kathryn. Hack leaves behind 6 grandchildren (Jason, Jared, Jamie, Anna, Kent, and Marc) and 11 great-grandchildren (Jasmine, Anakin, Patton, Ava, Jack, Ruby, Carter, Drew, Scooter, Adeline and Harrison).
He is preceded in death by numerous beloved family members including his mother; Mamie Lou Hinson, aunt, Edna Hinson Moss, and grandson, Drew MacLean.
Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, the family will be having a private graveside service with Reverend Larry White officiating at Jackson County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to parkinsons.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2020