Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perkinston Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Perkinston Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Hilton Murray
Hilton Murray Jr.


1946 - 2020
Hilton Murray Jr. Obituary
Hilton Murray Jr.

May 31, 1946 - Feb. 7, 2020

Perkinston

Hilton Murray, Jr. of Perkinston, MS passed away quietly at his home surrounded by his family on February 7, 2020. Born May 31, 1946 in Brookhaven, MS, Hilton was raised in Franklin County, Mississippi and lived most of his adult life in Perkinston.

He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Nell O'Neal Murray, daughter, Shanna Murray Luke, granddaughter, Emily Grace Luke, all of Perkinston and brother, Brad Murray of Villa Platte, LA. The family spent a lot of time at the beach, RVing and visiting friends and relatives.

As a Christian from the age of fourteen, he was a member of Perkinston Baptist Church for much of his adult life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Milton Newman and step-father, Claude Newman and father, Hilton Murray.

Hilton retired from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as director of the Cooperative Education Program. He was a cattle farmer and was happiest when he was on the farm with his granddaughter looking at the cows, riding horses and driving the old truck. He spent years following his daughter on band trips, entertaining her friends, attending gymnastics events and frying catfish for friends and family.

A graduate of Pascagoula High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, he also attended MS Gulf Coast Community College, served in the MS National Guard, was an election commissioner in Stone County and a licensed auctioneer. Most of all though, he was husband to Nell, Dad to Shanna and Grampa to Emily.

Hilton loved to take raw land and materials and develop it into something productive—pastures for cattle, an RV park, houses, rental property, barns, walking sticks, wooden bowls and ornaments. He had a passion for working with youth and young adults, helping them on their way to useful lives and careers.

Final arrangements will be Monday, February 10, at Perkinston Baptist Church --10:00 a.m. for visitation, 12:00 for the service followed by burial at Perkinston Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Charley Rempel and Dr. Ernie Sadler will bring the service.

Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the services.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
