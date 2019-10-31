|
Hollis R. Wilson
1944-2019
Perkinston
Hollis R. Wilson, 78, of Perkinston, went home to be with his Lord on October 28, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He went to sea for 45 years-24 years with Crowley Maritime Corp. as Master of World Class Ocean Tug. He was a Seaman Captain for 45 years. Mr. Wilson was also in J. L. Power Masonic Lodge #416, Scottish Rites and Joppa Shrine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Wilson; grandson, Christopher Ray and brother, Lester Wilson.
He is survived by his loving companion, Betty Collins of Perkinston; his daughters, Debra Carter (Mike) of Perkinston and Glynis Williams (Adam) of Gulfport; five grandchildren, Michael Carter Jr., Jamey Carter, Amanda Hardwick, Katie Mabb and Amelia Williams; 4 great grandchildren, Trenton, Makenna, Trinity and Jacob and one sister, Linnie Mae Whatley of Silverhill, Alabama.
Service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with visitation from 12-2pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arranagements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 31, 2019