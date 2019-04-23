Hollis Taylor, III



1933 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Hollis Taylor, III, 86 years old, passed away in Gulfport, MS, on April 20, 2019, from complications resulting from pneumonia. He was born and raised in Fernwood, MS. His parents were Hollis Taylor, Jr. and Mazie Richards Taylor. He had two sisters, Norma Jean Taylor Hogle of Bradenton, FL, and Jo Ann Taylor James (deceased).



During his school years Hollis was very active in fast pitch softball and was quite well-known among his peers as a pitcher. After graduating from Gulfport High School (Commodores) Class of 1951, Hollis attended Perkingston Jr College before joining the U.S. Navy Reserves, and ultimately joining the U.S. Air Force as his lifetime career. Upon military retirement at the rank of Master Sergeant, he owned and operated Southern TV/VCR repair shop in Gulfport until his final retirement in 2005.



Hollis always had a passion for airplanes, which led to his military career. Due to hearing loss, he was unable to fly, but entered the field of electronics as his career specialty. His love of aviation led to a fulfilling hobby building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was a founding member of the Mississippi Coast Radio Control Club; he designed an airplane wing which was subsequently adopted by other club members.



Hollis is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Nancy Higdon Taylor; daughters Laura Beth Taylor and Teresa Ann Taylor; son, Hollis Taylor IV, all of Gulfport; step-sons Bruce Edward Burkey of Tampa, FL, and Robert Bryan Burkey of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Zachary Bryan Burkey (deceased), Jena Caroline Burkey and Drue Alexander Burkey of Kalamazoo, MI, Ian Taylor of Memphis, TN and Hallee Killeen of Gulfport, and his brother in law, Robert Drue Higdon of D'Iberville, MS.



The service will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street where friends may visit beginning at 1:00 P.M. The committal will be scheduled at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors by United States Air Force at a later date.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 23, 2019