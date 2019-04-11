Holly



Levi-Powell



1973 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Holly Levi-Powell, age 45, passed away on April 8, 2019 in Biloxi. She was born in Biloxi, MS to Joel and Gloria Levi in August of 1973 and graduated from Biloxi High School.



Left to carry on her memory are her husband of 24 years, Johnnie R. Powell; parents, Joel and Gloria Levi; daughter, Mazzy Powell Mauffray (David); son, Levi Alan Powell; brother, Joel Levi (John Tedeschi); one grandchild, Mary Margaret Mauffray; and her mother in law, Cathy Powell



She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister, cousin, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Holly lived her life with joy and compassion.



A memorial service will be celebrated at 4:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 with visitation starting at 3:00 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gulfport. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence at http://www.gccfn.org/wordpress/donations.



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary