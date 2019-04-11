Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Gulfport, MS
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Gulfport, MS
Holly Levi-Powell

Holly Levi-Powell Obituary
Holly

Levi-Powell

1973 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Holly Levi-Powell, age 45, passed away on April 8, 2019 in Biloxi. She was born in Biloxi, MS to Joel and Gloria Levi in August of 1973 and graduated from Biloxi High School.

Left to carry on her memory are her husband of 24 years, Johnnie R. Powell; parents, Joel and Gloria Levi; daughter, Mazzy Powell Mauffray (David); son, Levi Alan Powell; brother, Joel Levi (John Tedeschi); one grandchild, Mary Margaret Mauffray; and her mother in law, Cathy Powell

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister, cousin, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Holly lived her life with joy and compassion.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 4:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 with visitation starting at 3:00 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gulfport. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence at http://www.gccfn.org/wordpress/donations.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
