Homer Leroy Jenkins
1933 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Homer Leroy Jenkins, age 86, of Pass Christian, passed away on May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie Jenkins; 8 sons, Perry (Sandi), Mark (Mandy), Brent (Janet), Loni (Julie), Dane (Renee), Jamie (Heather), Rod (Rose), and Ryan (Meaghan); his grandchildren, Jaime (John), Destin, Chad, Leah, Ashly (Ray), Lane, Jessi (Brent), Rachel (Callender), Amanda, Joey (Megan), Brett, Lauren (Mark), Brook, Randi, Jett, Madi, Logan, Breelie, Cooper, Cameron, and Kinsey; his great-grandchildren, Cole, Mason, Morgan, Madelyn, Jeremy, Elliot, Jack, Payton, Annie, Paislee, Rylin, Brynn, Taylor, Barrett, and Maddin Gray; and other relatives and many friends.
Homer was a very respected and proud man. He was a graduate of the University of Colorado where he was a member of the football team. He started Southern Printing and Silk screening in 1972 and retired in 2005 leaving 5 of his sons to run the family business. He loved coaching and watching his 8 sons play football and baseball. Some of his greatest joys was watching Pass Christian High Football on Friday Nights and watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events and other activities. He also enjoyed watching the Saints with his wife Connie. He had a special love for his dog "Deuce" and going out to dinner with his close friends, Bob and Linda. He will be truly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and his many grandchildren.
Due to the current conditions with Covid-19, the family will hold a private memorial on May 6, 2020.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 4, 2020.