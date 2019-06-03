Home

1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hope Taylor Obituary
Hope Marie Taylor

1967-2019

Gulfport

Hope Marie Taylor, age 52, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Lucedale.

Loving wife, mother, and grandmother received her angel wings today. She was the most caring, nurturing, amazing person that GOD created. She never judged others for where they've been, always there to help them to move forward and realize anything was possible. She was so talented at crafts, everything she touched turned into a work of art. Her love for her children and grandchildren was unlimited, they were her pride and joy. Truly we have all lost an angel on Earth.

She is survived by her husband, C.W. Bill Taylor; daughters, Brandie O'Donald, and Samantha Couch; grandchildren, Taylor, Blake, Dylon, Ethan, Bryan, Aryssah, Savannah, Hayden, Madalynn, Aubree, Emma, Tyla, Annie, Able, Eisha, Charleigh, Samuel, and Isabelle.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cathedral of Praise, 2412 29th St, Gulfport.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 3, 2019
