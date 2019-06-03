Hope Marie Taylor



1967-2019



Gulfport



Hope Marie Taylor, age 52, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Lucedale.



Loving wife, mother, and grandmother received her angel wings today. She was the most caring, nurturing, amazing person that GOD created. She never judged others for where they've been, always there to help them to move forward and realize anything was possible. She was so talented at crafts, everything she touched turned into a work of art. Her love for her children and grandchildren was unlimited, they were her pride and joy. Truly we have all lost an angel on Earth.



She is survived by her husband, C.W. Bill Taylor; daughters, Brandie O'Donald, and Samantha Couch; grandchildren, Taylor, Blake, Dylon, Ethan, Bryan, Aryssah, Savannah, Hayden, Madalynn, Aubree, Emma, Tyla, Annie, Able, Eisha, Charleigh, Samuel, and Isabelle.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cathedral of Praise, 2412 29th St, Gulfport.



