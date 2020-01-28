|
SMSgt Horace Leo Pittman, USAF, Retired
1926 ~ 2020
Gulfport
SMSgt Horace Leo Pittman, USAF, Retired, age 93, of Gulfport, MS passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Hattiesburg.
Mr. Pittman was born March 5, 1926 in Columbia, MS. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 – 1948 and in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 until his retirement as a Senior Master Sergeant on August 1, 1966. He received the Air Training Command Master Instructor Award and the A.C.&W Radar Systems Branch Appreciation Award for his dedicated efforts. Mr. Pittman was employed as an instructor with computers and electronics with the Military Technical Training Group through Civil Service from 1966 until his retirement on January 2, 1988. He enjoyed many years of working with his son on Motocross Racing. Mr. Pittman also loved discussing politics.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ruth McDaniel-Pittman; his parents, Ephraim Pittman and Mary Etta Walters-Pittman; his son, Kevin Pittman, Sr.; his siblings, Eula Armstrong, Myrtle Stringer, Inez Love, Edward Pittman, Billie Ginn, Shelby Pittman and Howard Pittman; his grandson, Michael Pittman; and his great-granddaughters, Hadley Alana Steinmeyer and Zoey Hubbard.
Mr. Pittman's survivors include his children, Dennis Pittman (Sarah Tolin), Cheryl (Gary) Tanko, Debbie (Rick) Orr and Brenda (Clint) Eaves; his daughter-in-law, Nadya Pittman; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his grandkitty, Michelle.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Mr. Pittman's memory to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 B 25th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.
Funeral Services will be held at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 28, 2020