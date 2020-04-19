Home

More Obituaries for Houston Lowery
Houston Lowery Jr.


1937 - 2020
Houston Lowery Jr. Obituary
Houston F. Lowery, Jr.

Dec 7, 1937 - April 16, 2020

Sevierville

Houston F. Lowery, Jr, age 82, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born to Houston Ford Lowery and Grace Wiggins Lowery in Gulfport, Mississippi, on December 7, 1937. He graduated high school on the MS Gulf Coast and then attended Mississippi State University with a degree in entomology. Houston proudly served in the military through the MS National Guard, where he retired Sergeant 1st Class.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julia Lowery, his children, Ford Lowery (Ling Wang), Lynn Lowery Menard (Scott), Stephen Lowery (Vicky), and John Lowery (Kristy), as well as his six beloved grandchildren Allison, Andrew, Ashley, Alex, Grace, and Julia Kate.

Houston was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Connor Lowery.

Internment will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
