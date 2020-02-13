Home

Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:45 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
250 Clark Avenue
Pass Christian, MS
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Hubert Leroy McCathen


1943 - 2020
Hubert Leroy McCathen Obituary
Hubert Leroy McCathen

Jul. 20, 1943 - Feb. 4, 2020

Overland Park

Hubert Leroy McCathen (76) grew up in Pass Christian, Mississippi, and was baptized at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. Hubert was a 1961 graduate of Randolph High School in Pass Christian. After graduation, he attended Coahoma Junior College and later Jackson State University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1965. Hubert received additional medical training at the Tuskegee VA Medical Center in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Hubert served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam during which he earned a Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, Hubert obtained employment with IBM in Des Moines, IA. He later transferred to Kansas City, MO where he retired with Lexmark and resided until his passing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. After retirement, Hubert served as an independent business consultant that took him around the world.

His civic engagement included life memberships with the Johnson County NAACP and Kansas City Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Hubert also assisted with voter registration in the city of Overland Park, KS. He saw the need of today's youth and consistently supported them in pursuing and attending college.

Hubert's charismatic and friendly personality was the starting point for countless friendships. He loved sports and was a season ticket holder with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals for 45 years. When he wasn't watching or attending games, Hubert enjoyed traveling and exploring cultures around the world. Hubert understood and appreciated simplicity. He fashioned his life by two tenets: "Watch your conduct and be productive." His pursuit of the betterment of humanity was the basis for his morale. Hubert was a beautiful manifestation of an educated, patriotic, cultured, socially conscious, and honorable man. He lived a life that was very productive and respected among all. His family could not be any happier to have shared space and time with him in this life.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Amos Finch and Luticia Swanier Owens; paternal grandparents Henry McCathen, Sr. and Carrie Long; parents Henry and Vernelia McCathen; father-in-law Guy Lee and mother-in-law Beatrice Ross; brothers, Henry McCathen Jr. and Chelson McCathen.

Left to cherish him memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Evelyn D. McCathen of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter, Deirdre (Donald) Ross of Katy, Texas; son, Hubert Leroy McCathen, II of Belton, Missouri; brothers, Alvin McCathen of Dallas, Texas and Melvin McCathen of Desoto, Texas; sisters, Verna Preston of Chicago, Illinois, Betty Ruffin of Evanston, Illinois, Imogene McCathen of Atlanta, Georgia, and Claudette Jones of Pass Christian, Mississippi; grandchildren, Demetria Johnson and Destinee Moore, and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Vernelia McCathen Scholarship Fund, C/O Goodwill M.B. Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February, 15, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Clark Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571. Interment, Monday, February 17, 2020; Biloxi National Cemetery, 10:00AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc., Gulfport, MS. Online registry at LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
