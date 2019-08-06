|
Hugh Don Robinson
1934 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Hugh Don Robinson, 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Mr. Robinson was born in Cullman, AL and was a resident of his beloved Mississippi for 60 years. He was employed at Ingalls Shipyard as an instructor. Mr. Robinson was an active member of the Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast Church in Biloxi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Robinson; his parents, W.F. and Ethel Robinson; his brothers, Dewitt Robinson, Kermit Robinson, Ardeth Robinson, Elwin Robinson and Tommie Robinson; and his sisters, Amilee Hendrix, Ethelene Hamrick and Nell Waldrop.
Mr. Robinson's survivors include his daughters, Rhonda (Randy) Sanford of Seminary, MS, Sharon Gonzales of Ocean Springs, MS and Dr. Pam (Craig) Banister of Kyle, TX; his son, Michael (Michelle) Thomas of Ocean Springs, MS; his grandchildren, Joshua, Sharanda, Yalonda, Christopher, Victoria, Lauren, Houston, Jesse and Sam; 4 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Friends may visit from 5:30 pm until service time. A graveside service will be held at Jesus Name Apostolic Church Cemetery in Seminary, MS on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 am.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 6, 2019