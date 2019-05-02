Hugh Larry Doolittle



1931 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Hugh Larry Doolittle was welcomed into heaven by his loving wife Katie on Tuesday the 30th of April, 2019. He transitioned peacefully at his estate with his family and pets by his bedside at the well-earned age of 87. He is survived by his devoted daughter Tammy Dianne Doolittle and grandson Jimmy Glenn Doolittle. He is preceded to heaven by his Brother Thomas Edwin Doolittle, Sister Ruby Jean Doolittle, Mother Faye Chassereau Doolittle, Father John Taylor Doolittle, Stepmother Mary Kathleen Doolittle, and beloved wife of 53 blessed years Katie Ruth Doolittle.



Larry was born in Lake City Florida and grew up during the great depression. He began working at the age of 7 and in his life time mastered voluminous trades, crafts, and abilities. He worked alongside of his father as an aviation/auto mechanic in New Orleans and as an electrician in Dallas before the age of 12. There was a "slight" mis-estimation of his age and he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 15 in 1946.



He worked with Western Union Telegraph Company as head linesman and explosives technician for five years. He was the proprietor of Larry's Boat Top Shop and Upholstery for over 40 years, prior to which he sewed and upholstered for Pete The Top Man in downtown Gulfport for over a decade. Whilst away from his workshop he maintained office space at his local Waffle House.



He fully renovated four homes, and refurbished over one hundred antique automobiles. His most recent build, A 1931 Model-A, was completed at the age of 83. He loved to fish as well as to hunt and being amidst natures splendor. He was an avid reader of all genres, and until his eyesight succumbed to senescence he read his way through thousands of pages of literature.



Larry Doolittle served as an auxiliary officer with the Gulfport Police Department and also as a deputy of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department under two sheriffs. He fulfilled many contracts for the United States Department of Defense during times of peace and of war. His love for this nation is unsurpassable as was his love for God and country. What he held most closely to his heart were his family and friends. He was a man among men and lived a life without the requiem of apology or regret. He was the epitome of a modern paladin and a gentleman to his last breath. The world would find itself to be a better place if more men lived as righteously as he.



His mortal vessel will be interred beside the only woman he ever loved in the hallowed earth of the Doolittle C.S.A. Cemetery in Newton County MS. His soul is at peace in the kingdom of heaven; although his indelible spirit shall live on.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport. A graveside service will be held Friday, May, 3, 2019 at noon at the Doolittle Confederate Cemetery, Newton, MS. Published in The Sun Herald on May 2, 2019