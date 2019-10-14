|
|
Hugh (Hoot) Lamar Tyler
1932-2019
Ocean Springs
Hugh (Hoot) Lamar Tyler, 87, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away on October 11,2019. He was born on October 11, 1932 to Casey Upton and Ruby Tyler in Delta City, Mississippi. He married to love of his life Shirley (Lillon', Momma) on August 15, 1953. He served in the Korean War where he was injured and retired. He went on to be the City Manager of Hollandale, Mississippi. His favorite and life passion was being Fire Chief of that city. He was one of eleven founding members of the Mississippi Fire Academy. His later passion was to raised money to build the Mississippi Memorial Burn Center that was in Greenville, Mississippi. His story telling will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Tyler; his daughters, Diane Ezell and Patricia Ramsey; and his granddaughter, Brandi Nelson.
Hugh is survived by his daughter, Mary Tyler; his grandchildren, David Ezell, Lindsay Ezell and Stephanie Ramsey; his great-grandchildren, Elliana and Ethan Ezell, Hayden and Josh Nelson; his brother, Danny (Coon) Tyler; his sister, Sandra Mosley; and his Godson Randy Pierce.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., where friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. all at Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery. Please view and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Ave., Biloxi is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2019