The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugo Nievas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugo Nievas


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Hugo Nievas Obituary
Hugo C. Nievas

1940-2019

Gulfport

Dr. Hugo Nievas, age 78 years, passed away June 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 28, 1940, in San Luis, Argentina and came to the U.S. in 1972 to further his studies in medicine, practicing Cardiology on the MS Gulf Coast from 1978-2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sixto and Viterba Nievas; five brothers, Emilio, Eduardo, Raul, Gregorio, Antonio; and two sisters, Norma and Betti.

Dr. Nievas is survived by his wife, Kathy; four children, Trinity, Hugo Jr., Sebastian (Christina) and Mario (Maddie); four grandchildren, Isabella Nievas, Samuel Watkins, Emmanuel Nievas, and Sara Simmons; one sister, Ana; two brothers, Sixto and Anibal; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with Mass at 11:00 A.M. all at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS. His burial will take place in San Luis, Argentina.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now