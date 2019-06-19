Hugo C. Nievas



1940-2019



Gulfport



Dr. Hugo Nievas, age 78 years, passed away June 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 28, 1940, in San Luis, Argentina and came to the U.S. in 1972 to further his studies in medicine, practicing Cardiology on the MS Gulf Coast from 1978-2018.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Sixto and Viterba Nievas; five brothers, Emilio, Eduardo, Raul, Gregorio, Antonio; and two sisters, Norma and Betti.



Dr. Nievas is survived by his wife, Kathy; four children, Trinity, Hugo Jr., Sebastian (Christina) and Mario (Maddie); four grandchildren, Isabella Nievas, Samuel Watkins, Emmanuel Nievas, and Sara Simmons; one sister, Ana; two brothers, Sixto and Anibal; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with Mass at 11:00 A.M. all at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS. His burial will take place in San Luis, Argentina.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.