Hung Nguyen
1942 - 2020
Hung Huu Nguyen

Sunrise: January 7, 1942 Sunset: July 21, 2020

Ocean Springs

"Do not grieve for me, for I have gone to be with my Father in Heaven."

Our Father, Hung Huu Nguyen, age 78, fought the good fight of Cancer for 1 year as a champ and warrior, as God equipped him to be. Even in his last hour, he transitioned to Heaven at the most Peaceful and comfort state with his family surrounding him with pure love and smiles. Heaven has reclaimed an Angel. Mr. Hung Huu Nguyen was born on January 7, 1942, in Saigon, Vietnam. He was a devout Catholic, and was a very active member of St. Alphonsus and helped along with the Vietnamese Churches as well. He enlisted in the Navy and was the respectful Captain. He fought with dignity and pride for the freedom of our Motherland, Vietnam, just as his life reflects his strength, compassion and purpose in the most courageous ways. He was a Great man, Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend. Finally, God whispered in his ear and told him, his duty on this temporary Earth has been fulfilled. Then, he laid down his strength, worries, and pain, and he is now resting with The Lord Our Savior. He will be missed by his family and friends immensely.

Mr. Hung Huu Nguyen leaves a great legacy which is best described as "Unconditional Love". His goal in life was not necessarily a successful career or abundant wealth, but rather a lifelong dedication to God and family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mrs. Ha Thi Trinh and his 7 children, Oldest Daughter Huong Nguyen & Husband, Son Hai Nguyen & Wife, Daughter Hoai Nguyen & Husband, Daughter Hang Pham & Husband, Daughter Han Nguyen & Husband, Son Ho Nguyen & Wife, and his Youngest Daughter & Babygirl Mary Tuyet-Hanh Nguyen, 21 Grandkids and 3 Great Grandkids.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, from 9am until 5pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. On Saturday, July 25, an 11 am Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Mr. Hung will be laid to rest at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs on Bienville Boulevard.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
1 entry
July 23, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
