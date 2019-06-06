The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hunter Shane Wilson

2007 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Hunter Shane Wilson, 12, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Port Gibson, MS.

Hunter was born in Vicksburg, MS into a large family. He was a resident of Ocean Springs for five years. Hunter was a recent graduate of Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School 6th grade, where he was an honor student. He loved fishing, reading and eating.

Hunter's survivors include his parents, Jennifer and Christopher "Shane" Wilson; his brothers, Braylon and Luke Wilson; his grandparents, Rita and Brian Reed, Nancy and Tim Hicks and Amelia and Leston Daniels, Jr.; his great-grandparents, Sarah Wilson, Ruth and James McDonald, Nettie and Tommy Dennis, Joyce Bazemore and Dorene and Leston Daniels, Sr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may visit from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 6, 2019
