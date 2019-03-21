Home

Ida Hollis


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ida Hollis Obituary
Ida L. Hollis

9/13/1960-3/05/2019

Gulfport, MS

Our beloved mother was called home on Tuesday morning, March 5th.She was surrounded by family in her home at the time of her passing. Our mother spent many years in the dedicated service of the CTA and years caring for other family members. Her three children, four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren will cherish her memory. Mother enjoyed attending church at Antioch Baptist of Long Beach. At out mother's request, no service will be held. Our family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for the excellent care as well as thank everyone who came to see us. We love you, Momma. Until we meet again...
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
