Wilson & Knight Funeral Home - Greenwood
910 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-3636
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Friendship Cemetery
Kilmichael, MS
Immogene Love Woods


1936 - 2020
Immogene Love Woods Obituary
Imogene Love Woods

Dec. 27, 1936 - March 17, 2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Imogene Love Woods, 83, of Ocean Springs, MS, formerly of Kilmichael, MS, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Friendship Cemetery in Kilmichael. Rev. Eddie Carpenter will officiate.

Imogene was born December 27, 1936 in Kilmichael, MS, to William Russell Love and Ava Roberts Love. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. She retired from Swingster Apparel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas "Jinks" Woods, and sister, Nina Ruth Love, and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Woods Bellman and husband Joey of Ocean Springs, MS; son, Thomas Alan Woods and wife Tammy of Ocean Springs, MS; sister, Faye Love of Kilmichael, MS; four grandchildren, Kristen Bellman, Brian Bellman, Josie Woods, and Ashley Woods, all of Ocean Springs, MS; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Woods and Grayson Lambert of Ocean Springs, MS.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
