Vivian Imogene Edgar Bond
1923 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Vivian Imogene Edgar Bond, age 96, of Gulfport, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey L. Bond, Sr.; a grandson, Jason Allen Bond; her parents, Swanson and Eva Edgar; and a sister, Norma (Bernie, Sr.) Slade.
Survivors include her children, Harvey L. Bond, Jr. (Phyllis), Judy Dambrino (Richard), and Joy Belinski (Daniel); 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.7
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Handsboro United Methodist Church or the Handsboro Food Pantry, 2333 Demaret Drive, Gulfport, MS 39507.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019