Imogene (Parish) Farnham



October 20, 1929 - April 24, 2020



D'Iberville, Mississippi



Imogene Farnham, a resident of Greenbriar Nursing Home in D'Iberville, Mississippi, died on April 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jeffie Mae (Turner) Parish and Charles Talmon "CT" Parish of Linwood, Alabama.



Imogene married Charles "Chuck" Rodney Farnham on May 10, 1955. They were married for over 50 years. Chuck preceded her in death on March 1, 2010. They raised a daughter and a son. As the family of a U.S. Air Force Officer, they resided in many locations including Germany where their son was born. They retired on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.



She was a member of Moss Point Presbyterian Church.



Imogene Farnham is survived by her children, Mary Nell (Farnham)Trobaugh of Gulfport, Mississippi and Charles Rodney Farnham Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana; granddaughter, Marissa Ann Trobaugh of Gulfport, Mississippi; brother, Charles Robert Parish (Brenda Greene Parish) of Destin, Florida; sister, Jeffie Parish of Daphne, Alabama and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Due to limitations regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Troy, Alabama.





