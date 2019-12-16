Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins - Wiggins
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wiggins Presbyterian Church
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Wiggins Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Inda MaRtin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inda MaRtin


1910 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inda MaRtin Obituary
Miss Inda Martin

Sept. 14, 1910 - Dec. 13, 2019

Wiggins

Miss Inda Martin of Wiggins was born September 14, 1910 in Wiggins at home and lived in the same house for 109 years until her death on December 13, 2019. She was a member of Wiggins Presbyterian Church and a Sunday school teacher for many years. Miss Inda was a school teacher and during her career she touched many lives at Forrest County Agricultural High School and Stone County Schools. Miss Inda loved to read her Bible, newspaper and books. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Alice Martin; seven siblings, Mary Price, Mildred Pryor, James Martin, Edward Martin, Burney Martin, Hardy Martin and Gene Martin and one niece, Marquetta Whittington.

Miss Inda leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., December 17, 2019 at Wiggins Presbyterian Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Wiggins Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -