Miss Inda Martin
Sept. 14, 1910 - Dec. 13, 2019
Wiggins
Miss Inda Martin of Wiggins was born September 14, 1910 in Wiggins at home and lived in the same house for 109 years until her death on December 13, 2019. She was a member of Wiggins Presbyterian Church and a Sunday school teacher for many years. Miss Inda was a school teacher and during her career she touched many lives at Forrest County Agricultural High School and Stone County Schools. Miss Inda loved to read her Bible, newspaper and books. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Alice Martin; seven siblings, Mary Price, Mildred Pryor, James Martin, Edward Martin, Burney Martin, Hardy Martin and Gene Martin and one niece, Marquetta Whittington.
Miss Inda leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., December 17, 2019 at Wiggins Presbyterian Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Wiggins Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 16, 2019