Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Inez Marie Rudloff


Inez Marie Rudloff Obituary
Inez Marie Rudloff

1934 ~ 2019

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Inez Marie Hoda Rudloff, age 85, passed away at her home, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Biloxi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Rudy" Rudloff, and her daughter, Gail Frances Rudloff. She is survived by her son, Richard (Dee) Rudloff; her daughters, Karen (Glen) Parker and Linda Toby) Thompson; her sister, Mary Emile; her grandchildren, Brian (Krystal) Reeves, Tiffany (Buckley) Wilkinson, Christian (Crystal) Rudloff, Lindsay (Michael) Taylor, Darrell (Meghan) Ingram, Ivy Parker, Kristi (Michael) Christy, Karen (Greg) Mendenhall and Stephanie (Michael) Hazzard; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bereavement Ministry of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 2090 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS 39531.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sun Herald from May 21 to May 23, 2019
Published in The Sun Herald from May 21 to May 23, 2019
