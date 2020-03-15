Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516

Iola Coffey


1924 - 2020
Iola Coffey Obituary
Iola Mae Hayes Coffee

1924 - 2020

Biloxi

Iola Mae Hayes Coffey, of Biloxi, departed this life at the young age of 95 on March 9, 2020, in Gulfport.

Iola was born in Stanford, Kentucky, on October 2, 1924. She was a high school graduate. She later trained to be a nutritionist and retail sales associate. Iola was an active volunteer at many hospitals in cities wherever she resided. She was able to travel extensively in foreign countries and the United States because five of her six children were in the military services.

Iola was preceded in death by her mother, LeGardus Hayes Weaver; her father John Hayes, Sr.; her stepfather, Earl Weaver; her stepmother, Ockreada Hayes; her sisters, Mary Wilson, Johnetta Hayes and Patricia Hayes; her daughter-in-law, Goldie Coffey; and her great granddaughter, Mya McCullough (Barbara and Clifford McCullough's daughter).

Iola leaves to cherish her memory her three sisters, Rebecca Alexander, Shirley Hayes, Therisa McNeil; her brother, John Hayes, Jr.; her six children, Willie (Rachel) Coffey, Jr., Sandra Ewell, Sheila Cason Wood, Jack Coffey (Goldie deceased), Rhonda Blackwell, Barbara (Clifford) McCullough; her ten grandchildren, Lisa, Jimmy, Tyson, Skyler, Kimberly (Deric), Brittany (Robbie), Yolanda, Ciona, Bianca (Pedro), and Jazmin; her eight great grandchildren, Jalen, Alexis, Dominic, Javon, Patience, Zoey, Gabrielle, Deric, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

Iola had a passion for growing plants, working puzzles, playing bingo and listening to all forms of music.

The family sincerely appreciates your thoughtfulness and prayers during their time of sorrow. May God bless you always.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed and photos and condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
