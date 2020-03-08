|
Ira James Kirkman, Jr.
1943-2020
Lizana
Ira J. Kirkman, Jr. passed away March 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospice in Gulfport, MS.
Ira was born on July 10, 1943, in Aruba to Ira J. Kirkman, Sr. and Marjorie Sniffen Kirkman where he spent his childhood, later settling in Pascagoula, MS. He met and married Gloria Daughdrill in 1976. Ira worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding until 1982, then he went to work at Chevron Refinery, retiring in 2009, after 26 years. He and Gloria were long time members of Arlington Heights Baptist Church, now Arlington Baptist Church. Five years ago, Ira and Gloria moved to Lizana, MS, to live closer to family and friends. They became active members of Campground Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Gloria Kirkman; brother and sister-in-law, Nelda and Ricky Mills and brother-in-law, Harlan Daughdrill.
He is survived by his brother, David Kirkman; brothers-in-law, Ronald Edwin Daughdrill (Joane), Donald Wayne Daughdrill (Diane); sister-in-law, Linda Daughdrill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Carnes Landmark Missionary Church in Wiggins, MS. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2020