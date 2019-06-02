Irene Rita Melancon



Pass Christian, MS



Irene Rita Melancon of Pass Christian entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesty J. Melancon, Sr.; parents, Sylvan and Victoria Ledet Chaisson; three brothers, Eddie Chaisson, Ernie Chaisson and Gustav Chaisson and four sisters; Della Bellamore, Mazie Najola, Earline Robin and Clara Cheramie. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (John) Stewart of Pass Christian, MS, son, Jesty (Becki) Melancon of Carriere, MS, daughters; Susan (Bruce) Taylor of Burlington, NC and Ann Jones of Virginia Beach, VA; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Irene was born in LaRose, LA on Delta Farm and was a wonderful loving mother and homemaker and friend to all who knew her.



She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian and the Legion of Mary.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on June 2, 2019