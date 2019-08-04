|
|
Irene Reach
1936 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Irene Reach, age 83, of Biloxi, passed away on July 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Reach.
She is survived by her son, Lester Reach; a daughter, Margaret (Russell) Reyer; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 1 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Gardens Cemetery.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2019