1/
Iris Bellais
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Domingues Bellais

1951 ~ 2020

Biloxi

On July 23, 2020 at 6:00 am, God received another angel, Iris Ester Domingues Bellais.

Mrs. Bellais was born November 28, 1951 and was a lifelong resident of Biloxi and D'Iberville. She worked for Harrison County School System for 32 years. Mrs. Bellais loved camping, motorcycle riding, dancing, sewing for Mardi Gras Balls and cake decorating. She will be missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dudley J. Domingues.

Mrs. Bellais' survivors include her husband of 50 years, Fred W. Bellais; her children, Anna Bellais, Fred (Stacey) Bellais, Jr., Christopher (Teresa) Bellais and Earnest "EJ" Bellais; her mother, Dorothy H. Domingues; her brothers, Billy Williams, Charley Domingues, Dudley Domingues, Jr. and Louis Domingues; her grandchildren, Corey, Brooke, Brice, Caden, Michelle, Shelbey, Jessie, Shawn, Erin, Ashlynn, Ethan, Ellis and Eli; and her great-grandchildren, Zeppelin and Brooklyn.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved