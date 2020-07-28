Iris Bellais

Iris Domingues Bellais
1951 ~ 2020
Biloxi
On July 23, 2020 at 6:00 am, God received another angel, Iris Ester Domingues Bellais.
Mrs. Bellais was born November 28, 1951 and was a lifelong resident of Biloxi and D'Iberville. She worked for Harrison County School System for 32 years. Mrs. Bellais loved camping, motorcycle riding, dancing, sewing for Mardi Gras Balls and cake decorating. She will be missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dudley J. Domingues.
Mrs. Bellais' survivors include her husband of 50 years, Fred W. Bellais; her children, Anna Bellais, Fred (Stacey) Bellais, Jr., Christopher (Teresa) Bellais and Earnest "EJ" Bellais; her mother, Dorothy H. Domingues; her brothers, Billy Williams, Charley Domingues, Dudley Domingues, Jr. and Louis Domingues; her grandchildren, Corey, Brooke, Brice, Caden, Michelle, Shelbey, Jessie, Shawn, Erin, Ashlynn, Ethan, Ellis and Eli; and her great-grandchildren, Zeppelin and Brooklyn.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
