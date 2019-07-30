|
Iris Marie Toups Cooper
1929 ~ 2019
Woolmarket
Iris Marie Toups Cooper, 89, of Woolmarket passed away peacefully at home on July 28 surrounded by her family. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on December 13, 1929.
Iris was preceded in death by parents Avery and Dulcide Toups and her loving husband of 51 years, Leo H. Cooper. She is survived by her sister Joyce (Dwight) Robinson of Woolmarket and her brother Delaney (Laura) Toups of Slidell, Louisiana. She is also survived by three sons, Garry (Cindy) Cooper of Mobile, Alabama, Greg (Michele) Cooper of Gulfport, and Kevin (Gina) Cooper of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, grandchildren Brad (Brittani) Cooper, Jonathan (Jessica Blanford) Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Avery Cooper, Adam Cooper, Ashleigh (Shelton) Raybon and Madison Dixon along with great-grandchildren Emma Cooper, Jackson Cooper, Brody Cooper, Ben Blanford, Charli Blanford and Danelle Blanford, Ashton Raybon, Elizabeth Raybon, Jayden Raybon and Liam Raybon.
Iris graduated from St. John High School in 1947. She later worked at St. John High School from 1965 until she retired in 1988 where most of the students that she catered to still call her Aunt Iris. Iris had a fun-loving and spirited personality. She made an impression on all who met her and will be greatly missed. Her enjoyment came from reading, cooking, tending her beautiful flowers, spending time with family and having holiday and other family gatherings at her home in Woolmarket.
The family would like to thank Saad Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday July 31 at 1:00 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at 11:00. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 30, 2019