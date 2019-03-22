Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Iris Dale Toche

1944 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Iris Dale Toche, age 74, passed away on March 20, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry M. Toche, Jr.; parents Ward Rogers and Louise Butiro; 2 brothers, Richard Rogers, Sr. and Randolph Rogers; and 2 sisters Elizabeth Merrill and Kimberly Nelson.

She is survived by 6 children, Dirk Miller, Randy Phillips (Diane), Melody Higdon (Vernon), Lane Toche, Misty Loper (Shelton), and Alexis Lewis (JJ); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; numerous nieces and nephews; and many more that called her "Meme".

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with visitation starting at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
