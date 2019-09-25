|
Irley Lane Oxford
1929 - 2019
Gulfport
Irley Lane Oxford, known as Swede to family and friends, departed this life to his eternal home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi. He resided in Gulfport with his wife of 69 years, Doris Oxford.
He was born November 8, 1929, in Bonner's Ferry, Idaho, to George and Nadine Oxford. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Charles (Sue), Milas (Thelma), and Neal (Rosalie), and sister, Barbara (Robert) Leep. He is survived by his wife, son Donald (Audrey), daughters Barbara (Rodney) Bettevy and Penny (Henry) Kowalski; and grandchildren Mary (Ricky) Chapman, Jennifer (Patrick) Sullivan, Vicky (Michael) Blake, Raymond Nester, Clara (Ryan) Rutledge; and great grandchildren Elissa, Rylie, and Iris. He is survived by his brother, Wesley and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1968. He served in the Berlin Airlift, and the Korean War, and numerous assignments in Europe and the US.
Following retirement from the USAF, he served as an electronics instructor at Keesler AFB, followed by a career in the Federal Aviation Agency in Ogden, Utah, Casper, Wyoming, and Kosciusko, Mississippi, finally retiring and moving back to Gulfport, Mississippi.
He loved his family and the many friends that he made everywhere he lived and worked. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, especially with family and friends. Mr. Oxford was a member of the Unity 18 Lodge in Ogden, Utah.
He was an active member in the Mississippi City United Methodist Church. He volunteered at the Truck and Seaman's Center, Feed My Sheep, and various other Gulfport community service projects.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, Mississippi City United Methodist Church, or to a .
The family wants to thank Deaconess Home Health and Canon Hospice for their care and professionalism in their caring for Mr. Oxford.
The funeral service will be Friday, September 27, 2019, at noon at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with Masonic rites and military honors.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 25, 2019