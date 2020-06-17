Irma Hargis

Irma Belle Hargis
1935 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Irma Belle Hargis, 85 of Biloxi, MS continued on her journey with our Lord while peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020.
She enjoyed dancing, painting (works of art, houses, floors, furniture, and even a car once), writing (short stories, a book, and the local newspaper from time to time), genealogical research and growing roses, especially yellow. She appreciated nature, the outdoors, and had a soft spot for stray animals.
She is survived by two children, Rick Lee Hargis of Virginia and Carolyn Broussard of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Jessica (Marvin) Wilson, Daniel Hargis, Laura Hargis, Haley Lovvorn, and Julian Lovvorn; great-grandchildren, Sean (Alexis) Duff and Madison Clark; great-great-grandchild, Kaylin Duff; and her beloved pet Maggy.
A private family gathering will be held in celebration of this special lady and her incredible life journey.
Special thanks to the Biloxi PD "R.U.O.K." Program who checked on her daily, Coast Area Transit and Charles who helped her with weekly groceries, and Kare in Home Hospice and nurse Courtney.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.