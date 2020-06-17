Irma Hargis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Belle Hargis

1935 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Irma Belle Hargis, 85 of Biloxi, MS continued on her journey with our Lord while peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020.

She enjoyed dancing, painting (works of art, houses, floors, furniture, and even a car once), writing (short stories, a book, and the local newspaper from time to time), genealogical research and growing roses, especially yellow. She appreciated nature, the outdoors, and had a soft spot for stray animals.

She is survived by two children, Rick Lee Hargis of Virginia and Carolyn Broussard of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Jessica (Marvin) Wilson, Daniel Hargis, Laura Hargis, Haley Lovvorn, and Julian Lovvorn; great-grandchildren, Sean (Alexis) Duff and Madison Clark; great-great-grandchild, Kaylin Duff; and her beloved pet Maggy.

A private family gathering will be held in celebration of this special lady and her incredible life journey.

Special thanks to the Biloxi PD "R.U.O.K." Program who checked on her daily, Coast Area Transit and Charles who helped her with weekly groceries, and Kare in Home Hospice and nurse Courtney.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved