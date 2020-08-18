Irma Jane Ulrich
1941 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Irma Jane Ulrich, age 78, passed away on August 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Santinelli; husband, Jack Ulrich; granddaughter, Janna "Lexee" Ulrich; and daughter-in-law, Jimmie Ruth Ulrich.
She is survived by four children, Jack Ulrich, Diana Ladner (Dale), Wayne Ulrich, Gary Ulrich (Sunny); seven grandchildren, Josh Ulrich, Jillian Ladner, Wayne Ulrich, Jr., Rachelle Blaker, Aaron Ladner, Lindsey Ladner, Shelby Ladner; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward "E.J." Santinelli, Jr. Larry Santinelli and Jeannette Fayard.
She was a devoted mother, a dedicated caregiver and a strong-willed, loving individual. She gave her all and asked for only love in return.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with visitation starting at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com