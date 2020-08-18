1/1
Irma Ulrich
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Jane Ulrich

1941 ~ 2020

Pass Christian

Irma Jane Ulrich, age 78, passed away on August 15, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Santinelli; husband, Jack Ulrich; granddaughter, Janna "Lexee" Ulrich; and daughter-in-law, Jimmie Ruth Ulrich.

She is survived by four children, Jack Ulrich, Diana Ladner (Dale), Wayne Ulrich, Gary Ulrich (Sunny); seven grandchildren, Josh Ulrich, Jillian Ladner, Wayne Ulrich, Jr., Rachelle Blaker, Aaron Ladner, Lindsey Ladner, Shelby Ladner; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward "E.J." Santinelli, Jr. Larry Santinelli and Jeannette Fayard.

She was a devoted mother, a dedicated caregiver and a strong-willed, loving individual. She gave her all and asked for only love in return.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with visitation starting at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for Irma Jane's family at this trying time.
Rick Lassabe
Friend
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved