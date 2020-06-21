Irma White

Irma Louise White
Saucier
age 93, died Wed., 6/17/20. Mass: 11 am, Thurs., 6/25/20 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.