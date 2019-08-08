Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Perkinston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Donald Coblentz Perkinston


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin Donald Coblentz Perkinston Obituary
Irvin Donald Coblentz

Perkinston

Irvin Donald Coblentz passed on August 6, 2019.

Mr. Coblentz was born on March 26, 1942 to the late Monroe and Emma Detweiler Coblentz.

He was a brick mason for over 50 years and owner of Coblentz Masonry. He was well known for his articulate brickwork throughout the coast and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles daily.

Mr. Coblentz is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rose Ann Sprankle Coblentz; a son Stephen Donald Coblentz; and a daughter, Sue Ann Coblentz.

He is survived by a son, Donald (Dina) Coblentz, and daughter Donna (Jeremy) Catalanatto; brothers, Chuck (Gippie) Coblentz, Jim Coblentz, and Bob Coblentz; sisters, Leona Chadwick, Edna Keim, Shirley (Steve) Spence, and Esther Coblentz; sister-in-law, Sue Adams; Grandchildren, Stephen Coblentz II, Donald Coblentz II, Brittany (Anthony) Lizana, Adam Coblentz, and Anna Lauren and Olivia Catalanatto; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; a dear friend Smokey (Lois) Bang, and countless adopted family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9th, from 9 am to 11 am at Southern MS Funeral Services, 6631 Washington Ave in Ocean Springs, MS. Service to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at D' Iberville Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now