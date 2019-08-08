|
Irvin Donald Coblentz
Perkinston
Irvin Donald Coblentz passed on August 6, 2019.
Mr. Coblentz was born on March 26, 1942 to the late Monroe and Emma Detweiler Coblentz.
He was a brick mason for over 50 years and owner of Coblentz Masonry. He was well known for his articulate brickwork throughout the coast and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles daily.
Mr. Coblentz is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rose Ann Sprankle Coblentz; a son Stephen Donald Coblentz; and a daughter, Sue Ann Coblentz.
He is survived by a son, Donald (Dina) Coblentz, and daughter Donna (Jeremy) Catalanatto; brothers, Chuck (Gippie) Coblentz, Jim Coblentz, and Bob Coblentz; sisters, Leona Chadwick, Edna Keim, Shirley (Steve) Spence, and Esther Coblentz; sister-in-law, Sue Adams; Grandchildren, Stephen Coblentz II, Donald Coblentz II, Brittany (Anthony) Lizana, Adam Coblentz, and Anna Lauren and Olivia Catalanatto; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; a dear friend Smokey (Lois) Bang, and countless adopted family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9th, from 9 am to 11 am at Southern MS Funeral Services, 6631 Washington Ave in Ocean Springs, MS. Service to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at D' Iberville Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 8, 2019