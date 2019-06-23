|
Isaac Joseph Darensbourg Jr.
1937 ~ 2019
Bay St. Louis
Isaac Joseph Darensbourg, Jr., 81 also known as "Guitar Bo" of Bay St. Louis, MS, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Delories Darensbourg; son, Isaac Joseph Darensbourg III; daughters, Dona Darensbourg, Terry Darensbourg and Bessie Lee Wilson; sister, Joyce Darensbourg; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by father Isaac Joseph Darensbourg, Sr. and mother, Augusta Darensbourg.
Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Charles Ndumbi at the St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am where friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. For additional information on services and burial, please visit www.bradfordokeef.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 23, 2019