Isaac H. Denton
February 7, 1948 - February 15, 2020
Wade, MS
Isaac H. Denton 72, of Wade, MS passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Moss Point, MS. Isaac was born in Meridian, MS February 7, 1948. He and his family moved to Pascagoula, MS in 1950. He moved to Hurley, MS, Big Point, MS and eventually moved to Wade, MS where he met his wife Vickie. They were married 42 years ago. He loved fishing and would go anytime he could. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, swimming and traveling with his family and friends. He also enjoyed having friends over to play games, cards, you name it he liked it. He enjoyed a good joke and prank too. He enjoyed spending time with his special friends at their camps. He was also known to all that knew him as the mayor of Wade (Honorary). He was a loving, and funny Husband, father, Uncle, brother, brother in law, cousin and friend. He was a hardworking, honorable man that loved his family, his country, and his God. He went to East Central High school. And then went to work at Ingalls shipyard, VT Halter, Sea Fab Industries and was a truck driver for a while. He was a Welder, Rigger, and diesel mechanic building ships in Jackson County.
He is preceded in death by his parents Father Henry (NMN) Denton, Step Father, Elmore Williams, Mother Bertie Williams, Brother Charles Denton, Brother Lamar Denton, Sister Bertie Louise Judy, 2 sons Wesley & Scott Denton, grandson Preston Floore, Nephew Henry L. Denton, and Niece Delaney Denton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Vickie Denton of Wade, MS, Children-Chuck (Teresa) Davis of Vancleave, Tonya (Bruce) Mazingo of Moss Point, Renee (Troy) Hawes of Pascagoula, Angela (Kevin) Brewer of Lucedale, Brother Henry E. (Suzi) Denton of Pascagoula , Brother Harold (Nina) Denton Ponchatoula, LA and special friends and relatives James (Judy) Judy of Pascagoula, Marlette (John) McClure of Mobile, AL, William (Tina) Denton of Pascagoula. Also leaving to cherish his memory are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives near and dear and several special friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Davis, James Judy, William Denton, Dakota Denton, and John McClure.
Visitation will be Thursday, 20, 2020, 2:00-3:00, O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS. Funeral Service will begin at 3:00pm in Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelvin Bolden officiating, pastor of International House of Prayer and resident pastor of We Care Hospice. You may send condolences to his family at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020