Isabel Maury Cruthirds Allen
1951 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Isabel Cruthirds Allen, age 68, of Long Beach, passed away on March 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wayne Allen; her parents, Charles and Margurite Cruthirds; and her mother-in-law, Agnes Allen.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her children, Dr. Rachel M. Allen (Jess) and Ryan W. Allen; her grandchildren, Leni and Jameson; 8 siblings, Charles Cruthirds (Teresa), Mary O'Neal (Robert), Christine Miguez (Dale), Matt Cruthirds, Mark Cruthirds (Darlene), Timmy Cruthirds, Juliet Cruthirds Bolling, and Michelle Winsor (Richard); and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 – 8 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 East Beach Blvd, Long Beach. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.
A full tribute may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2020