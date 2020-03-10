Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
720 East Beach Blvd
Long Beach, MS
Isabel AlLen


1951 - 2020
Isabel AlLen Obituary
Isabel Maury Cruthirds Allen

1951 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Isabel Cruthirds Allen, age 68, of Long Beach, passed away on March 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wayne Allen; her parents, Charles and Margurite Cruthirds; and her mother-in-law, Agnes Allen.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her children, Dr. Rachel M. Allen (Jess) and Ryan W. Allen; her grandchildren, Leni and Jameson; 8 siblings, Charles Cruthirds (Teresa), Mary O'Neal (Robert), Christine Miguez (Dale), Matt Cruthirds, Mark Cruthirds (Darlene), Timmy Cruthirds, Juliet Cruthirds Bolling, and Michelle Winsor (Richard); and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 – 8 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 East Beach Blvd, Long Beach. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.

A full tribute may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
