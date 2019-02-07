Mrs. Ivan D. Eley



1924 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Ivan D. Eley, age 94, and a resident of Gulfport, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Gulfport.



Mrs. Eley was a life-long resident of Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High. She retired from the City of Gulfport, having worked in the Tax office. Mrs. Eley was a life-long member of Handsboro United Methodist Church, where she was the oldest member.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Eley; father, John Dambrino; mother, Gladys Dambrino; daughter, Peggy D. Miller; infant daughter, Betty L. Eley; and sisters, Florence Nelms and Thelma Parnell. Survivors include her daughter, Patti E. Brumbaugh (Terry) of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Angela K. Miller, Michael L. Miller (Jenny), Steven C. Miller, Travis C. Brumbaugh (Anna) and Suzanne P. Lipford (Thomas); three great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephews and other loving family members, friends and church members.



Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10th, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., all at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. Interment will follow at Handsboro Cemetery in Gulfport.



Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 7, 2019