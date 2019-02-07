Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Mrs. Ivan D. Eley

1924 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Mrs. Ivan D. Eley, age 94, and a resident of Gulfport, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Gulfport.

Mrs. Eley was a life-long resident of Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High. She retired from the City of Gulfport, having worked in the Tax office. Mrs. Eley was a life-long member of Handsboro United Methodist Church, where she was the oldest member.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Eley; father, John Dambrino; mother, Gladys Dambrino; daughter, Peggy D. Miller; infant daughter, Betty L. Eley; and sisters, Florence Nelms and Thelma Parnell. Survivors include her daughter, Patti E. Brumbaugh (Terry) of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Angela K. Miller, Michael L. Miller (Jenny), Steven C. Miller, Travis C. Brumbaugh (Anna) and Suzanne P. Lipford (Thomas); three great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephews and other loving family members, friends and church members.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10th, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., all at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. Interment will follow at Handsboro Cemetery in Gulfport.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
