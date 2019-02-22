J C Foster, 79



05/28/1939 - 02/18/2019



Gulfport



Mr. J.C. "Son" Foster was born on May 28th, 1939 to the late William Foster and Eldora Cooper in Louisville, MS. He departed this life to be with the Lord on February 18th, 2019 at the Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport, MS. J.C. enjoyed traveling, fishing, talking on the CB and spending time with his family and friends.



J.C. was married and preceded in death by Mrs. Erma Jean Foster. He was also preceded in death by parents, William Foster and Eldora Cooper; his sisters, Willie Lou "Sister" Foster, Marilyn Parks and Cordis Lue Jones; brothers, Willie Lee Foster, Albert Lee Miller, William Foster and Albert Miller; one step-sisters, Helen Harris and one step-son, Charles Coleman.



He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters and one step-daughter, Gloria (Dion) Bradley, Patricia (Bea) Foster and Brenda (Howard) Coleman-Jones; three sons, Charles (Thresea) Maury of Shreveport, La. Douglas (Margaret) Maury of Louisville, MS and Jamie Foster of Hyattsvillle, MD; eleven (11) grandchildren, four (4) great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Visitation: Sat. 02/23/19 12pm at St James Baptist Church 604 25th St Service to follow at 1pm Burial: Evergreen Cemetery 28th St. Hartwell's Christian Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary