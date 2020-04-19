|
J. Daniel Schroeder
1949 ~ 2020
Biloxi
J. Daniel Schroeder, age 70, a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, passed away on March 29, 2020, due to heart complications. Dan loved Biloxi and always considered it to be his home. He is preceded in death by his mother Beverly Schroeder. He is survived by his Father, Philip C. Schroeder Sr., siblings, Lona Schroeder Lee, Philip C. Schroeder Jr., and sons, John Daniel Schroeder II, Brad Odin Schroeder and one grandson, Jackson Levi Schroeder.
A very accomplished man, the title that Dan was proudest of, was that of a United States Marine. He began his journey in the Marine Corps at the age of 16. At such a young age, this required the signature of his parents in order to enlist. After declaring he would take his motorcycle and join the Hells Angels, they relented and agreed to sign. On September 13, 1966, he began boot camp at Parris Island. He was quick to let you know that Parris Island was the only place where they made "Real Marines."
Upon his successful completion of basic training, he was denied his request to go to Vietnam due to his age. He was, instead, ordered to the Marine Barracks U.S. Naval Station in Bermuda. During his time there, Dan became an avid scuba diver, trained, and then became an Underwater Demolitions Team diver (UDT). Dan was given the honor of being the youngest Marine to perform the famous Cake Cutting Ceremony during the legendary Marine Corps Birthday Ball, which may explain his love and excitement over his own birthday party!
After being stationed in Bermuda, Dan's request was finally granted to join his fellow Marines in Vietnam. His orders arrived to report to Danang and join the III Marine Amphibious Force on his birthday. During his extended tours in Vietnam, Dan served in both Hue and Khe Sanh. He was also assigned to a Combined Action Group (CAG), during his time with the famed "Walking Dead," otherwise known as the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines. He was awarded many citations and commendations during his career: Vietnam Campaign Medal, Rifle Sharpshooters badge, Vietnam Service Medal with multiple tour denotations, and Expert Pistol Badge. To sum up Dan's love and pride of the Marine Corps, he would always refer to Ronald Reagan's quote, "Some people wonder all their lives if they've made a difference. Marines don't have that problem."
After two tours in Vietnam, Dan returned home to pursue his education, career, and hobbies. Dan was well known for building the fastest quarter mile car on the gulf coast. He won multiple awards and took third in the Mississippi Motocross Championship. It was at this time, Dan formed his first company, Ocean Springs Ocean Divers, an underwater salvage and repair business, in addition to attending the University of Southern Mississippi, where he played football and majored in Business. Dan later attended Mississippi College School of Law. In 1975, he started as a state investigator, and in 1977 he was appointed to the Administrator/Director of the Mississippi Real Estate Commission.
He obtained his broker's license in 1979, and a Certified General Real Estate Appraisal license in 1991. He was a licensed general contractor and built numerous houses along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Dan taught Real Estate courses for William Carey College and Tougaloo College. He started J. Daniel Schroeder Real Estate Education Company and taught many of the students who sat for the Mississippi Broker's License Exam and the Appraiser Licensing Exam. Dan was an extremely effective teacher with a style all his own. He taught for the University of Mississippi's Center for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) for Attorneys and Brokers, the Independent Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), and numerous other groups. He specialized in commercial appraisal work. He enjoyed working with Casino properties and made many lasting friendships across the country throughout his career. Always up for a challenge, Dan was an excellent expert witness in the field of Real Estate and Real Estate Appraisal.
J. Daniel Schroeder, ladies' man, sharp dresser, and always a Marine, will be missed. In true Dan fashion, services will be delayed until such a time as we can celebrate Dan's life properly.
