Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
13872 Lemoyne Blvd.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
13872 Lemoyne Blvd.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Jack Anthony Langlinais


1944 - 2019
Jack Anthony Langlinais Obituary
Jack Anthony Langlinais

1944 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Jack Anthony Langlinais, age 75, of Ocean Springs and formerly of Biloxi, passed away on October 18, 2019.

Jack was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the Coast. He worked at International Paper Mill for 34 years as a maintenance technician. He served his country in the MS Army National Guard. He loved fishing and hunting and spending time with family, especially the grandkids and great grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vilce and Augustine Ross Langlinais; and his brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Langlinais and Robert Franklin "Butch" Langlinais.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marsha Elaine Langlinais; children, Tammy Little, Jack Langlinais (Kristy), Keri Overstreet (Phillip), and Marcie Moberly (Bryan); brother, Joseph Langlinais; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave.in West Jackson County, from 4-6 pm. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 6 pm.

Memories and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
