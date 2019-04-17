Home

Jack Eikel Baltar

January 26, 1926 - March 17, 2019

Merritt Island, Florida

Jack E. Baltar, 93, of Merritt Island FL, passed away in his home on Sunday March 17, 2019. Originally from Biloxi, MS, Jack was a retired NASA engineer, who moved to Brevard County in 1961. He was a graduate of the US Naval Academy, Class of 1949 and a member of The St. John Episcopal Church in Melbourne and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena. Survivors include his sons James (Catherine), William (Pamela), Robert (Dawn), David (Robyn) Baltar, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Monday March 25th at St John's Episcopal Church, 610 Young Street Melbourne, FL. Inurnment in the family tomb will be Wednesday, April 24 at Lake Lawn Cemetery in Metairie, Louisiana at 10AM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
